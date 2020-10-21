Facing abetment to suicide charges, sacked woman sub-inspector held

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:23 IST

AMRITSAR A former woman Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI), who was dismissed from service on Tuesday over abetment charges in connection with the suicide by a jeweller and his wife, was arrested on Thursday.

Sub-inspector Sandeep Kaur was absconding for the last 13 days. Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Dhruv Dahiya said she was nabbed from near Dhirowal Bet village under the Shri Hargobindpur police station.

The 35-year-old jeweller had ended his life at a hotel on October 10, alleging harassment by Sandeep who was posted at the Mehta police station in the district. The next day, the jeweller’s 32-year-old wife also hanging herself at her house.

In the suicide note, the jeweller stated that he was being blackmailed and threatened by the woman SI, a resident of Nawan Pind.

Two cases under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the SI and her friends at Mohkampura and Jandiala police stations of Amritsar.

On Tuesday, the police had booked three people, including a Punjab Police constable, for sheltering the sub-inspector.

On Monday, Dahiya had initiated a departmental inquiry against Jandiala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhwinderpal Singh, besides suspending Mehta police station in-charge Satpal Singh for negligence in arresting the SI.

“Sandeep had taken ₹17-18 lakh from me and was demanding more. She threatened to kill me if I failed to pay the money. There are screenshots of messages in my phone that will make it clear that she was pressuring me to kill Baljit Singh, her former friend. She also tried to pressure me to kill one Navdeep Sandhu and his wife,” the Jeweller’s suicide note read.

Police have also launched search for two more people whose names were in the suicide note and through whom the SI had allegedly been collecting money from the jeweller.