e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Factory worker held for raping colleague’s three-year-old daughter

Factory worker held for raping colleague’s three-year-old daughter

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was arrested for raping his colleague’s three-year-old daughter at Vijay Nagar falling under the jurisdiction of Division Number 2 police station.

The accused is a resident of Darshan Da Vehra in Vijay Nagar.

He hails from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and was working in a factory here. The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was playing at the accused’s quarter.

According to the girl’s parents, the accused took the child in his quarter and raped her. On hearing her screams, the girl’s mother reached the spot and raised the alarm. Soon the area residents gathered at the spot and nabbed the accused, who was trying to escape.

He was later handed over to the police.

The girl was rushed to the civil hospital, where her condition is stated to stable. As per the paramedical staff, the girl is traumatised by the incident.

ACP Waryam Singh said that a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In