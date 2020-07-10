e-paper
Fake Covid-19 reports:  Row over transfer of probe from VB to Amritsar police deepens

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:35 IST
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Mandeep Kaur Narula
The row over transfer of probe into alleged fake Covid-19 reports from the Punjab vigilance bureau to the local police has deepened after the local MP wrote to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to revoke the orders.

In the letter, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said, “The vigilance bureau, in its preliminary investigation, found that private labs, in connivance with some health department officials and doctors, were making fake Covid-19 positive reports. Now as the VB was about to bring conclusive results, the probe got transferred to local police which seems to have happened for the first time in the history of Punjab Police.”

“I request the CM to personally intervene into the matter and transfer the probe back to the VB or order a judicial probe under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court,” Aujla said.

Social activists and family members of the victims have also shown disapproval over the transfer of probe and claimed that the move was made with a clear motive to give clean chit to the accused.

The scam had surfaced in June when at least four patients, who were found positive by the private labs, turned out to be negative in retesting conducted at GMC, Amritsar.

The VB had registered a case against four doctors on attempt to murder, fraud, criminal conspiracy and corruption charges on June 23.

