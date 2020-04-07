Fake sanitisers worth ₹20 lakh seized from Palghar, owner held

cities

The local crime branch, Boisar, has raided a pharma unit in Hamrapur, Palghar district, and have seized spurious sanitisers worth over ₹20 lakh. The owner Sultan Nooruddin Lokhandwala has been arrested under section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Drug and Cosmetic Act, 1940. The unit had licence to manufacture chlorine liquid (used to disinfect swimming pools and water tanks), but Lokhandwala started to manufacture the spurious sanitisers said a senior police officer.

Police is investigating further and have sent samples for testing at its lab.