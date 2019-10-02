e-paper
Fake surgeon sent to jail in Saharanpur

  Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A fake doctor, who was arrested from Deoband in Saharanpur district, was sent to jail after being produced before a local court on Monday evening, police said.

The accused, Rajesh alias Ompal Sharma, performed over 6000 surgeries in a span of four years in which few cases also went wrong. He too worked as a surgeon on contractual basis in a government health centre at Deoband, they said.

“His fraud was exposed after another doctor, who worked with him before, lodged a complaint against him. After inquiry, police filed a case against Sharma on the charges of forgery and putting lives of people in danger, and sent him to jail after producing him before a court,” said Chob Singh, circle officer of Deoband area.

“Sharma, a resident of Chaprauli in Bagpat district, was practising as a doctor on fake degree for over 12 years,” according to local doctors. Earlier, he used to run a private nursing home in Nangal town that he shifted to Deoband before joining the government health centre four years ago. Besides, he registered his nursing home under Ayushman Bharat Yojana last year, the official said.

According to the circle officer, Sharma retired as a Sargent from Indian Air Force where he learnt the skills of surgery by working as assistant to senior doctors. Later, he procured fake degrees and started practising in Nangal and soon he became popular in the area.

Local doctors also started inviting him as a consultant surgeon. “One of the doctors got suspicious about him and allegedly started blackmailing him. He then lodged a complaint of extortion against Sharma in Deoband police station and he was arrested by the police,” the CO added.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 01:00 IST

