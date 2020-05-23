e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ‘Faridkot Covid-19 screening facility has capacity of 3,000 tests per day’

‘Faridkot Covid-19 screening facility has capacity of 3,000 tests per day’

State minister for medical research and education, OP Soni, inaugurated the Faridkot lab on Friday

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 00:04 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Hindustantimes
         

With installation of new machines, the TB liquid culture, drug susceptibility testing and virology laboratory of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot becomes country’s first of its kind Covid-19 screening lab with a capacity of 3,000 tests per day, said Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur.

State minister for medical research and education, OP Soni, inaugurated the Faridkot lab on Friday. Soni said the state is working extensively to prevent spread of coronavirus and accelerate sapling, testing and treatment of patients.

“State-of-the-art labs have been set up at GGSMCH Faridkot, GMC Patiala, and GMC Amritsar to enhance testing capacity of corona patients in state. In these labs, Covid-19 testing is done using hi-tech machinery whereby the staff working in these labs is not at risk of contracting the disease,” he said.

The state has purchases three automatic RNA extraction machines for Covid-19 testing, one of which was installed in Faridkot on Friday after which its testing capacity has increased from 400 to 3,000 tests per day.

BFUHS V-C said, “The machine cost Rs 1.5 crore. Earlier, 2,000 samples were being sent to private labs for covid testing. Each test cost Rs 3,500, adding up to Rs 70 lakh per day and Rs 21 crore per month. So, setting up this machinery will be economically profitable as well.”

BFUHS TO SETUP MORE LABS IN PUNJAB

To further increase the testing capacity in Punjab, BFUHS is going to setup more Coivd-19 testing labs in state.

The second machine will be installed at GMC Amritsar on Saturday, and the third machine at GMC Patiala on Tuesday. Two new labs will be established in Mohali, and one each in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In