Farmer, IT professional commit suicide in Punjab

Farmer, IT professional commit suicide in Punjab

A 40-year-old farmer Gurjeet Singh allegedly killed himself by consuming a poisonous substance at Nanowal village; In the other case, Parminder Singh, 24, a resident of Thuhi village who worked in a software company, consumed a poisonous substance

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Nabha
Hindustantimes
         

A debt-ridden farmer and an IT professional committed suicide in two different villages of Nabha subdivision in Patiala district, police said on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old farmer Gurjeet Singh allegedly killed himself by consuming a poisonous substance at Nanowal village on Tuesday. The deceased is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

His uncle Kartar Singh said Gurjeet was under stress due to the Rs 10-lakh debt he had taken from a bank and a cooperative society. Investigation officer Mewa Singh said the matter was under investigation

In the other case, Parminder Singh, 24, a resident of Thuhi village who worked in a software company, consumed a poisonous substance on Monday morning. Parminder, who had done M Tech, died in a private hospital in Patiala on Tuesday morning. SHO Jai Inder Singh Randhawa said the reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained yet.

