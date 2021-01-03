Farmers, anganwadi workers protest outside BJP leaders’ houses in Kaithal

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 02:38 IST

High drama was witnessed in Kaithal City on Saturday as hundreds of farmers and members of Anganwadi workers’ union held a protest outside the residences of Haryana minister of state for women and child welfare Kamlesh Dhanda and local MLA Leela Ram Gurjar.

Heavy police force was deployed to control the protesters, but farmers removed the barricades with the help of tractors and reached near the residence of Dhanda.

They have been demanding the resignation of Dhanda to support their ongoing agitation against the three agriculture laws.

Earlier, the protesters had reached the residence of Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar and demanded an apology from him for his alleged statement likening the protesting farmers to terrorists. “We have come to the residence of MLA Gurjar to ask him to find out the terrorists amongst us,” the farmers associated with BKU (Charuni) said.

They also threatened to boycott them if they failed to support their agitation.

“We had voted for them so that they could raise our voice, but they failed. Now, we demand the minister and the MLA to resign from the BJP to join our protest and we will ensure their win again,” the protesters said.

Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh said the situation was under control as the protests ended peacefully. He said that no FIR has been registered against any farmer.

This is the second such protest in Kaithal in the past one week. The Kaithal police had booked around 100 unidentified farmers for threatening Kamlesh Dhanda and JJP MLA Ishwar Singh and blocking their way on December 25.