Farmers gherao ex-BJP minister Kalia in Barnala

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:20 IST

Barnala Hundreds of farmers gheraoed former Punjab cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia as part of their protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws in Barnala on Saturday. Kalia had arrived at the residence of district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yadwinder Shanty and was to hold a meeting in the town. The protesters, who have been sitting on dharna outside Shanty’s residence for 19 days now, assembled and raised slogans against the Modi government and the agriculture laws.

“Kalia entered Shanty’s residence from the rear gate. He wanted to motivate his party workers. However, farmers will continue Kalia’s gherao, when he comes out. Farmers are united,” said Balour Singh, local leader BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan). Another farmer Baljinder Singh said BJP leaders were still trying to convince farmers about the new farm bills than understanding farmers’ concerns.

Kalia said, “Everyone has the right to protest in Indian democracy. The BJP, however, will protect farmers’ rights. The farm laws have been made for their benefit. The private mandi is an option, but farmers can sell their crops to government agencies.”