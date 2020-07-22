e-paper
Home / Cities / Farmers oppose farm ordinances, gheroa Harsimrat’s residence

Farmers oppose farm ordinances, gheroa Harsimrat’s residence

A few protesters sustained minor injuries when the police resorted to cane-charging them for removing barricades at the Badal village

cities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

The activists of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee gheroaed the residence of Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and and Ferozepur Lok Sabha MP Sukhbir Singh Badal at Badal village in Muktsar on Tuesday.

A few protesters sustained minor injuries when the police resorted to cane-charging them for removing barricades at the Badal village.

Led by state president of the committee, Satnam Singh Pannu, and vice-president Jasbir Singh, the protesters raised slogans against three farm-related ordinances introduced by the central government. They said that the ordinances are in the interests of the corporate and against those of the farmers and arthiyas.

After meeting with a farmers’ delegation, Harsimrat and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said objections raised by the committee will be discussed with the Union minister of agriculture. Sukhbir said the SAD will oppose any move to curb minimum support price (MSP) in India.

Meanwhile, the protesters violated social distancing guidelines during the sit-in. Even during the meeting with Harsimrat, many farmer leaders were not wearing masks and did not adhere to social distancing norms.

Muktsar deputy commissioner MK Aravind Kumar said that legal action will be taken against the protesters for violating covid guidelines.

