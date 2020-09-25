e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Farmers’ protest: Industrial shipments to Ludhiana delayed as trucks pull over

Farmers’ protest: Industrial shipments to Ludhiana delayed as trucks pull over

No dispatch of goods was done, while workers could not reach the factories due to blocking of the roads by farmers, rued city-based industrialists.

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Transport Nagar in Ludhiana wears a deserted look amid Punjab bandh on Friday.
Transport Nagar in Ludhiana wears a deserted look amid Punjab bandh on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

In the wake of farm protests, industrial activities in the city took a hit as transportation come to a halt on Friday.

No dispatch of goods was done, while workers could not reach the factories due to blocking of the roads by farmers, rued city-based industrialists.

Some manufacturers even kept their units closed out of fear, while most were operational with closed doors.

They said the deliveries have been delayed and if the protests continued in this manner, the industry would suffer losses worth crores of rupees on a daily basis.

All Industries and Trade Forum president Badish Jindal said, “Daily works were affected due to the protest as no goods were dispatched and a large number of bank transactions could not take place. Factory workers could not reach in time due while many didn’t come at all. If the protests go on the industry would suffer daily loss around ₹1,500 crore.”

However, few industrial associations also backed the farmers’ protest stating that they are the backbone of the state and needed support at this time.

Janta Nagar small scale manufacturers’ association head Jaswinder Thukral said, “No doubt the industrial activities have been affected by the protests, but we stand by the farmers.”

The chairman of All India Motor Transport Congress and Ludhiana Goods Transport Association, Charan Singh Lohara, said trucks remained off the road on Friday as the transporters had earlier extended support to the farmers. The services would resume from Saturday.

However, Pankaj Sharma, general secretary of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings, said, “The administration supported the industry, thus factories were able to operate normally despite the agitation. Though the dispatch of industrial goods could take place due to the suspension of transport, the same would be covered in the coming days.”

top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In