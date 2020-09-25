Farmers’ protest: Passengers marooned at Ludhiana bus stand as transport suspended

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 18:25 IST

With bus services suspended due to farmers protesting Centre’s agriculture bills across Punjab, the onward journey for many passengers was cut short on Friday, leaving them stranded at the city bus stand.

Agog to head home, the passengers were seen inquiring about the resumption of public transport, only to get their hopes dashed when the staff informed that the buses won’t ply the whole day.

Maqbool, a Jammu resident, was on his way from Mumbai before he got stuck in Ludhiana in the hopes of catching a bus home.

“I reached Delhi by train, but the next one for Jammu got cancelled due to the protest. So, I boarded a bus to reach Ludhiana from where I was expecting to get on one to my hometown. But now the roads are blocked and no buses are operational. I am stuck here since morning. The bus operators are saying that private buses might start plying after 5pm, but that’s not for certain. The protesters should think of the inconvenience public has to face before blocking rail tracks and roads.”

Similarly, a migrant labourer from Bihar, Sonu, was seen waiting for the bus service to resume so he could reach Moga for work.

He said, “I had gone to meet my family in Bihar and was on my way back to Moga on Friday. The bus operator, however, cut the journey short and left us at the Ludhiana bus stand stating that the roads ahead were blocked. Now, I am waiting for the service to resume so I could reach my destination.”

Meanwhile, the officials said the services were halted as a precautionary measure to avert any untoward incident during the farmers’ protest.

On an average, around 150 buses depart from the city bus stand for inter-district journeys and towards Chandigarh.

Punjab Roadways Ludhiana general manager Inderjit Singh said, “The public transport was suspended as a precaution against any undesirable situation amid the large-scale stir. Also, there was low footfall as people refrained from moving out due to the protests. The services would resume from Saturday.”