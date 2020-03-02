e-paper
Home / Cities / Farmers stage protest against Delhi violence, central government in Sangrur

Farmers stage protest against Delhi violence, central government in Sangrur

Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) district president said the riot took place on the say-so of the BJP leaders

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Farmers, under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan), staged a protest against the violence in Delhi outside the district administration complex in Sangrur on Monday.

The farmers carried out protest marches at different places of the city and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

The union’s district president Amreek Singh said, “The riot was held on the say-so of the BJP leaders and we condemn the violence. Protesters were peacefully protesting at Shaheen Bagh when they were attacked. It was an attack on the freedom of expression of citizens of the country.”

“A large number of people across the state are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and the BJP government. We have gathered here to support all these protesters,” Singh added.

