e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Farmers to protest across Haryana against farm ordinances

Farmers to protest across Haryana against farm ordinances

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:52 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
         

Gurugram:

Farmers in Haryana will block roads across the state on Sunday to protest the three agriculture ordinances and press for their withdrawal, alleging these are against their interest.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Haryana (Charuni), Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Union and other groups on Friday said they will block roads from 12 pm to 3 pm in different parts of the state. The farmers groups, however, said they will use different modes to protest but ensure people don’t suffer.

Gurnam Singh Charuni, BKU, president, Haryana, who heads a large faction, said a state wide chakka-jam will be held in the state from 12 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, and if the government does not address the grievances of farmers, a nationwide protest will be held on September 25. “The government can register criminal cases but our resolve will not be broken and we have the support of multiple farmers organisations,” Charuni said.

BKU leaders said the government needs to discuss the matter with farmers and clear their doubts. “Such important issues can’t be forced upon people,” they said.

BKU Haryana (Charuni) is already staging state-level symbolic protests at all district headquarters in Haryana from 10 am to 4 pm since September 16.

They said that a farmers protest in a limited manner will also be held in Gurugram.

Dharmbir Singh, district secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha said they will hold a protest in various parts of the state and burn the effigy of government as mark of protest. “We will block the road for a few minutes to protest against these policies,” said Singh.

Asked if the protest will be held in Gurugram as well, Singh said that since the number of farmers was fewer in the city, they would hold a symbolic protest.

The farmer leaders said the association of commission agents, rice millers and other stakeholders have supported their demand for withdrawal of these ordinances.

Rattan Singh Mann, president, Bharatiya Kisan Union, Haryana said they are planning protests and will hold a mahapanchayat on October 5 to discuss the matters with farmers. “These policies are against the people and must be taken back,” he said.

The three agriculture ordinances against which the farmers are fighting were passed in June. These are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and an amendment in the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In view of the statewide road blockade call, the Haryana Government has issued directions to ensure law and order and minimise inconvenience to the people of the state.

An official spokesman said all executive magistrates and police officers have been asked to remain present in the districts and they should not proceed on leave. He said the executive magistrates have been directed to remain stationed along with their police counterparts at all such places where congregation of protestors is anticipated. The police and district administration will also conduct patrolling of state and national highways.

top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu scores fifty off 33 balls, CSK on the charge
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu scores fifty off 33 balls, CSK on the charge
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In