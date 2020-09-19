Farmers to protest across Haryana against farm ordinances

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:52 IST

Gurugram:

Farmers in Haryana will block roads across the state on Sunday to protest the three agriculture ordinances and press for their withdrawal, alleging these are against their interest.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Haryana (Charuni), Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Union and other groups on Friday said they will block roads from 12 pm to 3 pm in different parts of the state. The farmers groups, however, said they will use different modes to protest but ensure people don’t suffer.

Gurnam Singh Charuni, BKU, president, Haryana, who heads a large faction, said a state wide chakka-jam will be held in the state from 12 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, and if the government does not address the grievances of farmers, a nationwide protest will be held on September 25. “The government can register criminal cases but our resolve will not be broken and we have the support of multiple farmers organisations,” Charuni said.

BKU leaders said the government needs to discuss the matter with farmers and clear their doubts. “Such important issues can’t be forced upon people,” they said.

BKU Haryana (Charuni) is already staging state-level symbolic protests at all district headquarters in Haryana from 10 am to 4 pm since September 16.

They said that a farmers protest in a limited manner will also be held in Gurugram.

Dharmbir Singh, district secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha said they will hold a protest in various parts of the state and burn the effigy of government as mark of protest. “We will block the road for a few minutes to protest against these policies,” said Singh.

Asked if the protest will be held in Gurugram as well, Singh said that since the number of farmers was fewer in the city, they would hold a symbolic protest.

The farmer leaders said the association of commission agents, rice millers and other stakeholders have supported their demand for withdrawal of these ordinances.

Rattan Singh Mann, president, Bharatiya Kisan Union, Haryana said they are planning protests and will hold a mahapanchayat on October 5 to discuss the matters with farmers. “These policies are against the people and must be taken back,” he said.

The three agriculture ordinances against which the farmers are fighting were passed in June. These are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and an amendment in the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In view of the statewide road blockade call, the Haryana Government has issued directions to ensure law and order and minimise inconvenience to the people of the state.

An official spokesman said all executive magistrates and police officers have been asked to remain present in the districts and they should not proceed on leave. He said the executive magistrates have been directed to remain stationed along with their police counterparts at all such places where congregation of protestors is anticipated. The police and district administration will also conduct patrolling of state and national highways.