Fatehpur Sikri cops shave heads to support battle against Covid-19

Fatehpur Sikri cops shave heads to support battle against Covid-19

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:27 IST
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA About seventy cops at Fatehpur Sikri police station in Agra district got their heads shaved to express their commitment in the fight against coronavirus.

The list included the station house officer (SHO) who propagated the idea and believed that this would also minimise chances of infection.

“With hair gone, we are less susceptible to infection now,” stated Bhupendra Singh Baliyan, SHO, Fatehpur Sikri.

“We are committed to the fight against coronavirus and have to stand united. To maintain solidarity and uniformity in this commitment, we all policemen including inspector crime, nine sub-inspectors and all constables at the police station got their heads shaved,” he added.

