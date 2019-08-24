Father-in-law, 7 others booked for cheating man of ₹50L

pune

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:02 IST

The Chatuhshrungi police booked a man, his daughter and six others on charges of cheating his son-in-law to the tune of ₹50 lakh after judicial magistrate first class Jahanvi Kelkar directed the police to lodge a first information report (FIR) in the case.

The complainant has been identified as Rahul Jagdhish Jigjinni (36), a resident of Pashan. “My father-in-law sought financial assistance and so, I gave him ₹50.85 lakh in 2016. This amount was taken as a loan against the property of my parents and given to my father-in-law, which was to refunded,” Jigjinni said in the complaint.

“So far, my father-in-law has returned only ₹21 lakh. Despite repeated pleas, he has not paid the pending dues. The last payment of ₹2 lakh was made on October 10, 2017, after which he refused to pay the remaining amount. I have made a payment of ₹50.85 lakh through the National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) in different accounts of the accused from the current account of Loyally Technology, of which I am a partner. Thus, the accused cheated me and other partners of the company,” the complainant mentioned in his statement to the police.

Jigjinni had moved an application before judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court No 9 seeking registration of an FIR under Crpc 156 (3).

The court issued direction for the same on August 19 that an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 and 406 be filed against father-in-law Pradeep Shankarrao Ghadge, a resident of Kolhapur who deals in the business of buying and selling cars and wife Samidha Jigjinni (35), whom the complainant married on June 30, 2009.

The other accused booked in the case have been identified as Sambhaji Chavan, Ajay Sawant, Pallavi Ajit Srikhande, Jitendra Gandhi, Vinod Harbhaslal Khetrapal and Dayanand Dynandeo Shinde. According to the police, the offence took place starting August 22, 2016.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 21:02 IST