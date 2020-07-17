Father, son booked on murder charges in Shahkot

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:15 IST

The rural police booked a father-son duo on Friday on charges of murder and voluntarily causing hurt in Shahkot.

Station house officer (SHO) Surinder Kumar said that the accused have been identified as Sanjiv Sharma, of Dushehra Ground area in Shahkot and his son Tarun Sharma.

Sanjiv alias Siba, a resident of the same locality, filed a complaint and stated that his son Ankush and his friend Karan were returning home on a motorcycle on Thursday when the accused waylaid them, attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and seriously injured them.

He said both were rushed to civil hospital where doctors declared Ankush brought dead.

The SHO said that a case was registered against the father-son duo under Sections 302 and 323 and 324of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far and raids are being conducted to nab the accused who are on the run.