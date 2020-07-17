e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Father, son booked on murder charges in Shahkot

Father, son booked on murder charges in Shahkot

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The rural police booked a father-son duo on Friday on charges of murder and voluntarily causing hurt in Shahkot.

Station house officer (SHO) Surinder Kumar said that the accused have been identified as Sanjiv Sharma, of Dushehra Ground area in Shahkot and his son Tarun Sharma.

Sanjiv alias Siba, a resident of the same locality, filed a complaint and stated that his son Ankush and his friend Karan were returning home on a motorcycle on Thursday when the accused waylaid them, attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and seriously injured them.

He said both were rushed to civil hospital where doctors declared Ankush brought dead.

The SHO said that a case was registered against the father-son duo under Sections 302 and 323 and 324of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far and raids are being conducted to nab the accused who are on the run.

top news
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In