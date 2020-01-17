e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Cities / FBI probing California gurdwara vandalisation

FBI probing California gurdwara vandalisation

The Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib, located in Orangevale, about an hour from San Francisco, was inaugurated on January 12

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:04 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a probe into the vandalisation of a newly inaugurated gurdwara in California, saying it was a possible hate crime, a media report said.

The Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib, located in Orangevale, about an hour from San Francisco, was inaugurated on January 12. It was vandalized with white nationalist graffiti, which included the phrase “White Power” and depicted a swastika on a concrete slab at the front entrance.

Along with the FBI, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was also actively investigating the incident.

Harbans Singh Sraon, a spokesman for the gurdwara, told the India-West newspaper that FBI detectives have consistently visited the facility since the “bias-motivated crime” occurred.

Sacramento Sheriff Deputy Lacey Nelson told India-West that detectives specifically assigned to investigate hate crimes have been actively investigating the incident since Monday morning.

Crime scene investigators have been collecting forensic evidence from the scene, and detectives have canvassed the neighbourhood, speaking to residents who may have observed the crime.

Detectives have obtained video footage from the neighbourhood, said Nelson, adding that the nature of evidence found in forensics and on video has yet been released.

“This is an ongoing investigation. We do take these types of cases very seriously,” the deputy added. The gurdwara has also received support from the interfaith community.

Pastor Dave Ratcliff of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, said: “We stand with you and your congregation in rejecting all acts of violence and hatred. You are not alone.” The Council on American Islamic Relations also condemned the hate crime, saying “we must all stand up against hate in our communities”.

“We are here to support the Sikh community and encourage any witnesses to come forward with information about this hate attack on a house of worship,” it added. The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund noted the alarming rise in the number of hate crimes committed by white supremacist groups.

top news
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities