4 Dead, 9 injured in accident in Munger, Bihar

Four people died and nine sustained injuries after a speedy truck collided with a motor rickshaw near Haveli Kharagpur in Munger on Tuesday.

The victims were daily wage labourers who had gone to Jumei area for the work.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby medical centre for the treatment.

The police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

More details in this regard are awaited.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 12:20 IST