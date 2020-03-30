e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Feed factor: Haryana poultry farmers forced to bury starving birds alive

Feed factor: Haryana poultry farmers forced to bury starving birds alive

Drop in demand and lack of feed has forced many such farmers to adopt this measure.

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:56 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the poultry sector hard and left farm owners in Haryana’s Bhiwani, Dadri, Rohtak and Jind districts with no other option but to bury thousands of chickens alive.

Drop in demand and lack of feed has forced many such farmers to adopt this measure.

Rajbir Singh, owner of a poultry farm in Bhiwani, said he has buried over 12,000 birds alive in last 10 days due to acute shortage of feed. “I have suffered a loss of ₹23 lakh in last four months. Now, experts are saying that the situation is unlikely to improve till August,” he added. Vikas Mehla, another such farmer from Bhiwani’s Mandhan, said he buried 6,500 birds on Thursday. “The nationwide lockdown has snapped the supply of bajra and feed. We buried them so that they do not die of starvation and further spread disease,” he added.

Subhash Deswal, a feed supplier from Jind, said chicken was being sold in the market at ₹2 per kg against production cost of ₹75 per kg of bird.

“Prices of chicken and eggs in the market have come down drastically owing to rumours linked to coronavirus. I suffered a loss of ₹1.5 crore as poultry farmers are staring at huge losses with the demand nosediving.”

tags
top news
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities