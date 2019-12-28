Female candidates are exempt for paying fee for HPSSC, HPSSC exams

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:32 IST

: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to exempt female candidates appearing for competitive examinations being held by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Shimla, and Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC), Hamirpur, from paying an entrance examination fee.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held under the leadership of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. In light of the state’s vulnerability to multiple natural and man induced hazards, the cabinet decided to constitute a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) comprising three companies. This would facilitate the state government to pre-position its resources and mobilize them within the shortest possible time in case of natural calamities. In addition to this, SDRF, can also be utilised during the Manimahesh Yatra, Shrikhand Yatra, Kinnar Kailash Yatra and other events where preventive measures are required.

It also gave its consent to provide free text books to all Class 9 and 10 students studying in government schools.

The cabinet also gave its nod to enhance the financial assistance being given to eligible families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin and Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana by ₹20,000. The beneficiaries will now receive ₹1.5 lakh instead of ₹1.3 lakh.

Similarly, it has also decided to increase the amount given under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Murammat Yojana from ₹25,000 to ₹35,000.

It approved linking 10 market yards with e-NAM (electronic national agriculture market) to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers. With this, 29 market yards have been linked with this facility. This would provide farmers a common online market platform for sale of their produce besides providing them better price through transparent auction process along with timely online payment.

The cabinet also agreed to fill 10 posts of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) through direct recruitment from HPPSC in the personnel department and to fill 174 posts under different categories of the police department.

It also decided to create and fill seven posts of different categories of the Tertiary Cancer Care Centre in the department of Radiotherapy at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk, in Mandi.

It also decided to open health sub-centres in Baila village, Bhayarta village and Masogal village in Mandi and to create and fill three posts of female health workers and three posts of male health workers.

The cabinet gave its nod to fill 50 posts of the excise and taxation inspectors in the department through direct recruitment for smooth functioning of the excise and taxation department and to provide adequate staff for e-way bill verification, recovery of registration, verification and distillery duties and excise duty and others related works

It decided to fill 25 posts of junior office assistant (IT) in the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla on contract basis.

In order to promote safe adventure sports and to make aero-sport activities more safe and professional, the state cabinet approved the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2019 under which activities such as paragliding, hand-gliding and paramotor will be covered.

The cabinet gave its approval to fill five posts of process engineers in the irrigation and public health department on a contract basis through the direct recruitment.

The cabinet also decided to open a new district tourism development office at Chamba and ADTO in three districts along with creating and filling 23 posts in different categories in the tourism department.

The cabinet decided to open a health sub centre at Gram Panchayat Mani in Mandi with two new posts.