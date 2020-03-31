e-paper
Home / Cities / Ferozepur DC comes to rescue of woman due for childbirth

Ferozepur DC comes to rescue of woman due for childbirth

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
The Saran family welcomed a baby boy on Monday and it has been grateful ever since to the deputy commissioner (DC) who allowed their movement to a Bathinda hospital for the delivery during curfew.

Kuldeep Singh Saran of Dhawan Colony here said that he had rung up the DC, Kulwant Singh, apprising him that his pregnant wife Manpreet Kaur, who had been under consultation of a private hospital in Bathinda, was due for childbirth. Saran told the DC that it was too late for them to get a curfew pass made and needed to get to the hospital immediately.

Coming to the distressed family’s rescue, the DC gave Saran the permission to travel to Bathinda for his child’s delivery.

Saran told HT that he was both surprised and elated to receive the permission letter from the DC office immediately. Two days later on March 30, his wife gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

As soon as his birth, the family shared the first photographs of the boy with the DC and thanked him for his timely gesture. The DC conveyed his blessings and best wishes for the child.

Expressing gratitude, Saran said that the Punjab government was really committed towards assisting people during the curfew, especially the ones in critical situations like ours.

