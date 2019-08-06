Fewer call drops now on Delhi Metro’s Pink and Magenta lines

cities

Commuters on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line (connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar) or Magenta Line (connecting Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West) are expected to get relief from call drops, poor network and snapped internet inside trains and in stations.

Months after the two lines were thrown open for public, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed network boosters throughout the underground route of the Pink and the Magenta lines to ensure “uninterrupted” mobile phone services.

“We conducted successful trials throughout July and now even in the underground section of both the lines, mobile connectivity is available. We are installing mobile towers in the older lines so that the problem of call drops is solved,” said a senior DMRC official.

The 58-km Pink Line has 38 stations, of which 11 are underground, while the Magenta Line, which stretches across 38 kilometres between Noida and West Delhi, has 23 of its total 25 stations underground. Compared to the older corridors, the problem of poor mobile connectivity is particularly high on these two routes.

Officials said in the coming days, connectivity will get better.

“Services of major mobile service providers, which cater to a majority of consumers, are now available on the corridors. Work is also in progress to provide connectivity for all remaining service providers,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

In May this year, the DMRC had said that they are installing nearly 94 additional mobile towers across its network. The Metro said that the maximum number of these towers—in nearly 35 locations—will be installed on the Blue Line (Dwarka sector-21 to Vaishali and Noida Electronic City), especially between Noida Electronic City and Shadipur and Laxmi Nagar and Vaishali.

Towers will also be installed in about 18 locations on the Yellow Line (between Samaypur Badli and Huda City Centre), and 14 locations on the Violet Line (between Kashmere Gate and Ballabhgarh).

