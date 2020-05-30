e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Fight over pet dog in Bhayander, corporator booked

Fight over pet dog in Bhayander, corporator booked

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 19:48 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A corporator from Bhayander, Nayana Mhatre, and two others were booked by the Bhayander police on Friday over a petty dispute involving a pet dog, resulting in a violent clash. Cross FIRs were registered from both sides and no arrests were made.

Dilip Bansode, a resident of Murdha village in Bhayander (West), was walking past the house of one Amrendra on Thursday night when the pet dog of the latter charged and tried to bite Bansode.

As a result, Bansode picked up a stone and hit the dog, said Chandrakant Jadhav, PI, Bhayander police station.

Amrendra shouted at Bansode and threatened him with dire consequences for hitting his pet dog and the matter seemed to end there, said police.

The same evening, Mhatre charged into the Bansode’s home and a heated argument ensued, during which, Mhatre allegedly hit Bansode with a stone and his head started bleeding. We have registered FIRs from both sides against Mhatre, Bansode and Amrendra for assault, cruelty to animals and other charges, although no arrests have been made yet, said Jadhav.

Mhatre, however, denied that she has assaulted Bansode and instead blamed him for hitting Amrendra’s dog.

Bansode claimed that the dog regularly attempts to bite him whenever he crosses Amrendra’s house and to save himself he had to stone the canine.

top news
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
10 big takeaways from Centre’s ‘Unlock 1’ relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s ‘Unlock 1’ relaxations
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Night curfew outside containment zones to remain, but for lesser duration
Night curfew outside containment zones to remain, but for lesser duration
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In