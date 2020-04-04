Fighting Covid-19: With Rupnagar cops on field duty, their wives make masks back home

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:29 IST

Acting as a pillar of strength for the Rupnagar policemen in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic, their family members, in addition to contributing financially, are making masks at home along with packing dry ration for the underprivileged in the district.

With policemen on duty for 14 to 16 hours a day since the imposition of curfew, their families have shown all support.

Out of about 100 families that stay in Police Lines quarters, about 30 families have come forward to help.

Making masks on their sewing machines at homes and community centre, they are doing their bit to ensure safety and health. Spouses, children and even parents are participating to ease the burden on policemen by making packs out of ration donated by the non-governmental organisations and general public.

“It is our duty to support in them tough times. We couldn’t think of anything better than making masks,” said Sukhwinder Kaur, 48, wife of ASI Jagtar Singh.

Shruti, 16, daughter of ASI Chandermohan, with the help of her sisters is making most of her sewing skills.

ASI Vinod Kumar’s wife Praveen Kaur along with three children is packing ration for the poor and needy.

Lovepreet Kaur, daughter of ASI Jagir Singh, said, “Making ration packs may not mean much in ordinary times, but at moments like these when policemen are overworked, each little help counts,” she said.

Rupnagar SSP Swapan Sharma lauded the efforts of the families of the policemen and said that over 33,000 meals and 800 masks had been prepared by the family members of the police officials in last seven days at their homes and community centre.

He said dry ration packets have been distributed in slum areas and among the migrant labourers in the villages, with masks distributed at every naka point by mobile patrolling.

The SSP said that each family had also contributed ₹500.