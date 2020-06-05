Finance committee directs Ludhiana MC to blacklist two contractors for failing to complete works

cities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:39 IST

Acting tough against the contractors, who have failed to complete the projects even after the release of the payment by the municipal corporation (MC), the finance and contracts committee (F&CC) directed the officials on Thursday to commence proceedings to blacklist two such contractors.

A meeting of the committee was held at the mayor’s camp office on Thursday evening, where an agenda comprising over 300 resolutions on various projects was tabled. The committee, however, discussed 154 resolutions, while the rest were kept pending for discussed in the meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said, “I have also sought action against the officials, who had released the payment even before works were completed by the contractors. The contractors got the payments released on the pretext of completing the works, but they failed to do so.”

Malhotra said most of the resolutions, discussed during the meeting, related to development works. The committee declined the resolutions regarding construction of a boundary wall around the carcass disposal site (Hadda Rodi) in the Laddowal area as a carcass disposal plant is already being established under the Smart City project, following the completion of which Hadda Rodi would be removed.

The NGT monitoring committee had earlier directed the MC to construct a boundary wall around the Hadda Rodi. A resolution for outsourcing 100 employees for expediting recovery of dues from residents was also declined.