Financier’s murder: Gangster, aide nabbed in Haridwar

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:20 IST

Over two weeks after a 45-year-old financier was shot dead in Jawahar Nagar Camp here, police arrested dreaded gangster Sukhwinder Singh alias Moni and his accomplice, Sumit alias Chhoti, in Haridwar on Monday.

The accused had gunned down the victim Harjinder Singh alias Jindi of Jawahar Nagar Camp on in full public view on January 23. The police have also recovered a Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R car from the accused, which they had robbed from Haridwar. Later, the same car was used in the murder.

The Haridwar police had arrested the accused following a tip-off from the Ludhiana police. A police team from Ludhiana has been dispatched to Haridwar for bringing the accused to the city for further course of action.

Confirming the development, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “Several teams were formed for the arrest of the accused. The police traced the accused to Haridwar and informed the Uttrakhand police.”

Agrawal said the accused were changing their location to avoid arrest. “The accused had spent some days in Rishikesh before coming to Haridwar,” he said.

The police chief said, “The accused had robbed the car from Haridwar at gunpoint on January 19 for executing the crime. A FIR is already registered against them for the carjacking. After murdering Jindi, the accused had fled the city in the same car.”

Hunt on for more

Agrawal said more people could have been involved in the murder. “Police are investigating the case from all aspects,” he said.

The police had announced ₹1 lakh reward on information of the accused gangster and also issued lookout circular for his arrest.

A case of murder has been registered against the gangster and his accomplices at the Division Number 5 police station.

Motive still uncertain

The exact reason behind the murder has not been ascertained yet, but police said Singh suspected Jindi of tipping off the cops about his involvement in an ATM robbery case, wherein the police had announced ₹50,000 reward on information about Singh.

According to the police, Singh along with his accomplices had uprooted an ATM containing ₹23 lakh in Pakhowal on the intervening night of November 1 and 2 last year. A case in this regard was registered at the Sudhar police station. The PAU police had arrested three of the accused including Deepak Billa, Deepak Deepu of Shimlapuri and Ajay Kumar of Ferozepur on November 13, while Singh, his nephew Amrit, Gattu of Ayali village, Sonu Pinna, Rakesh Kumar and Gurjant Singh of Ferozepur are on the run.