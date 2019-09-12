e-paper
FIR against man quashed in Pak Sikh girl conversion case

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lahore Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province have quashed the FIR against a Muslim man and others for allegedly abducting a Sikh teenaged girl and converting her to Islam after both families signed a written agreement, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Jagjit Kaur, the 19-year-old daughter of a Sikh priest of Nankana Sahib, was allegedly abducted by Mohammad Hasaan from her locality in Nankana Sahib, some 80km from Lahore in August. He allegedly married her later. “The families of Kaur and Hassan have signed a written document agreeing to resolve the matter between them. Kaur’s family has withdrawn all charges against Hassan and his family members and friends, thereby, the FIR against them stands quashed,” a senior police officer told PTI on Wednesday.

He said Hassan and a couple of his other family members have also withdrawn their protective bails in the wake of the agreement.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:57 IST

