Fire at Ulhasnagar hospital, 16 patients shifted at night

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:56 IST

A fire was reported at the Maxilife Hospital at Shantinagar in Ulhasnagar on Sunday night, forcing 16 patients to be shifted to neighbouring hospitals. According to fire brigade officers of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), the blaze broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) on the first floor of the two-storey building, around 9.30pm.

Ten Covid-19 patients and six non-Covid patients were shifted to other hospitals after the fire broke out due to a short circuit that led to a minor explosion in the air conditioner (AC) in the ICU.

Three fire tenders were sent to the hospital. “No one was injured in the incident. The fire had, however, affected the machines and other properties inside the hospital,” said a fire officer of UMC.

“The blaze was controlled with the help of the fire system inside the hospital. However, there were a lot of fumes, and the patients had to be shifted. Primarily, it is suspected that the circuit in the AC caused the blaze,” said Dr Jafar Ahmad Ansari, chief executive director of Maxilife Hospital.

An 80-year-old Covid-19 patient who was shifted from Maxilife Hospital to Optilife Hospital in Dombivli had to be placed on a ventilator. His son claimed that the patient was not provided with oxygen while being shifted.

“My father was admitted at the Maxilife Hospital a week ago after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was on oxygen support. He was shifted to another hospital in Dombivli on Sunday night due to the fire incident. We didn’t know where he was shifted and searched for him at five different hospitals. When we reached the Dombivli hospital, they asked us to pay ₹1 lakh,” said Dinesh Pulwani, son of the patient.

However, after taking up the issue with the authorities, the hospital waves the ventilator charges. UMC commissioner Raja Dayanidhi said, “We had informed the war room to ensure the patients get admission in hospitals. One patient had complained about the Dombivli hospital, for which we contacted the person and also made alternative arrangements at a government hospital in Bhiwandi. The matter was resolved, and only pharmacy bills will be incurred by them for now.”

Dr Sudarshan Patil from Optilife Hospital said that the whole issue was a misunderstanding. “We have provided admission to the patient on Sunday night. There was a misunderstanding regarding the patient, which was cleared and admission was given on time,” he said.