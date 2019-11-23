e-paper
Fire breaks out at plastic packaging material godown in Ludhiana

The fire brigade personnel faced a lot of trouble in dousing the flames as shutters of the shop got stuck and the building had narrow stairs, so fire fighters had to douse the flames from outside

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Fire and smoke billowing from the warehouse in Madhopuri area in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Fire and smoke billowing from the warehouse in Madhopuri area in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Panic gripped the Madhopuri area after a fire broke out at a multi-storey godown of plastic (packaging) material on Saturday morning. However, no casualty was reported from the spot.

The reason behind the incident is still not known. But, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the first floor of the building.

According to information, the godown was open and workers were present at the ground floor of the building. The owner, Ramesh, came to know about the incident when one of the workers went to the first floor for bringing some material.

Soon after the flames spread to second and ground floors. One of the shopkeepers, Anil, said the owner of the godown also suffered minor burns while he and his workers were taking the material out of the shop. A lot of material kept in the godown was gutted, but the owner said, “I cannot say anything about the extent of the damage”.

Some workers said they heard a sound of a blast before the fire broke. As it is a hosiery market, panic gripped the area and nearby shopkeepers also pulled out the material kept in their shops.

The fire brigade personnel faced a lot of trouble in dousing the flames as shutters of the shop got stuck and the building had narrow stairs, so fire fighters had to douse the flames from outside.

Fire station officer Shristi Nath said the fire brigade received an alert around 10.40 am and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire personnel were able to douse the flames in around two hours.

