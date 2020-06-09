e-paper
Fire brigade rescues kids stuck in life for 2 hours

Fire brigade rescues kids stuck in life for 2 hours

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:44 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Three children were stuck in a society’s lift in Kalyan on Tuesday evening for two hours. They were safely rescued by the Kalyan fire brigade who broke the lift door with hydraulic cutter and rescued them safely.

The members of Mohan Chedda Avenue society in Gandhi Chowk called the fire brigade at around 7pm after three children - Naman Jain, 12, Daksh Jain, 8, and Veerti Jain, 8 - were stuck in the lift on the third floor.

Fire station in charge, Vinayak Lokhande, with his four-member team rushed to the spot. “The parents told us that children were stuck inside the lift on the third floor of the five-floor building. The technician called by the society could not open the door of the lift, neither could he start it. So, we decided to use a hydraulic cutter as children had panicked. We managed to cut the door in 10 minutes. The children were rescued safely,” said Lokhande.

