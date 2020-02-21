Fire reported in paper manufacturing unit at Mumbai’s Dadar West

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 14:20 IST

A minor fire was reported at a paper manufacturing unit at Ranjhi Studio estate in Dadar West in Mumbai on Friday morning. No injuries were reported from the fire.

The fire was reported to the Fire Brigade by an onlooker at 5.30 am . The Fire Brigade pressed five fire engines and 4 water tankers to the spot. It was doused after two hours, at 7.30 am.

A fire official said, “Ranjhi studio is mainly like a commercial and manufacturing estate in Dadar. Due to this, there were not many people in the area at 5.30 am. and there are no injuries reported in the fire. However, it is located in the middle of a residential area, so on-lookers reported the incident.”