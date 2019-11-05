Fireworks banned in Lucknow

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:20 IST

LUCKNOW

Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Tuesday banned fireworks in marriages and other private functions. The move comes after city’s air pollution level reached alarming levels, bringing it on the list of most polluted cities of the country.

Prakash said no sale and use of fireworks would be allowed in the city. “Strict action would be initiated against those found using fireworks at the functions,” the DM added.

Officials with district administration said the ban would help bring down the air pollution graph in the city as they were responsible for causing air pollution in a big way.

Besides, the district administration is also going to launch a drive against the old diesel tempos that are still in use. Officials with the district administration said there are many such tempos that are operational on the outskirts. Hence, the drive would be launched mostly on the outskirts).

It’s not for the first time when the district administration has banned fireworks. Prior to this, it had also banned fireworks in 2017.