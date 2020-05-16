FIRs against Moose Wala: SSPs directed to depute SP-level inquiry officers

cities

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:48 IST

Two weeks after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was booked by Sangrur and Barnala district police following a viral video in which the singer could be seen firing an official assault rifle, SSPs of both the police districts have been directed to depute SP-level officers to probe the case.

Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Daljit Singh Virk, Julkan police station SHO Gurpreet Singh Bhinder and three assistant sub-inspectors, were suspended following the incident.

“Since, a DSP-level officer is involved in the incident, it is required to appoint senior rank official to conduct detailed probe,” said Jatinder Singh Aulakh, inspector general of police (Patiala range).

Aulakh said Barnala SSP Sandeep Goel and his Sangrur counterpart Sandeep Garg have been asked to probe how the DSP-level police officer gave permissions and deployed cops to accompany Moose Wala to fire from official weapons though too at official firing ranges.

On May 4, the Barnala police booked Moose Wala under Section 188 of the IPC and 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

However, a day later, another FIR under same Sections was registered at Sangrur’s Dhuri Sadar police station on the basis of another video which surfaced on social media in which Moose Wala was seen firing with official weapons along with his friends at the Latha Kothi police range.