First leopard census to be conducted at PTR after monsoon

The maiden leopard census is expected to begin in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) located in the western UP district of Pilibhit bordering Nepal after the monsoon, officials said. The manageable size of the reserve made it ideal for the census, officials added.

The step was in consonance with the focus on replenishing the forest ecology, they added.

“Leopards are among the animal species that play an important role in regulating the forest ecosystem. Knowing about their population and spread is essential for ensuring an ecological balance. It’s a privilege that the first such census will be held at our reserve,” said H Raja Mohan, field director, PTR. Mohan is heading the team tasked to conduct the census.

The census is expected to begin after the monsoon.

His team plans to set up at least 150 camera traps across the forest area to collect pictures of leopards in the wild.

“Camera traps will be placed in Mala, Barahi, Mahof, Haripur and Neuria range of the reserve for the census,” Mohan said.

Three teams headed by wildlife inspectors have been selected for the exercise.

Once the cameras are placed, they are kept there for a month before being removed to collect data.

“The camera traps are monitored in order to collect data at regular intervals,” said the officer.

Apart from the ecological importance of the number of leopards in the forest, their exact number will also help officials plan their conservation.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is one of the newest tiger reserves in the country.

The reserve recently held its third tiger census. Officials have sent the pictures of the tigers in the reserve for analysis to determine the number of these big cats.

Camera Trap

-Camera trap has a camera to take pictures and sensor which gives it a cue to take a photo. Infrared or motion sensors are installed to give the cue.

-The cameras are weather proof with a high capacity battery.

-They are installed in areas which are believed to be frequented by leopards

