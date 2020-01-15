e-paper
Home / Cities / First swine flu case reported in district

First swine flu case reported in district

Following the development, the health department has sounded a high alert

cities Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A week after a swine flu case was detected in Mohali, another one was reported from Ludhiana on Wednesday, making it the second in the state. Following the development, the health department has sounded a high alert.

The patient is a two-year-old boy, hailing Dharamkot city of Moga, who was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on January 10. Tests revealed he was positive with H1N1 virus.

State epidemiologist Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover informed that during the examination it was found that the child had travelled to United State of America (USA) earlier this month. “They landed from the US on January 9 and on the same day he got fever. After consulting with the local practitioner, the family admitted the child to DMCH, where he was diagnosed with the H1N1 virus,” he added.

Grover added, “The child’s condition is stable and is still undergoing treatment in the hospital while the six children and 12 adults who accompanied the child during the travel have also been given medicines so that they don’t contract the virus,” he added.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES AGAINST SWINE FLU

Wash your hands often; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth without washing hands; and if you have flu-like symptoms, avoid others until you have been free of fever for 24 hours.

