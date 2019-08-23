e-paper
Five arrested for robbing cash carrier of ₹29.24 lakh

The police received a tip-off from a source that Patil and Suryavanshi will be in Sangamwadi area on Thursday as they wanted to leave the city. Acting on the information, the police nabbed the accused.

pune Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:47 IST
The Yerawada police, on Thursday, arrested five persons for robbing Vitthal Sriniwasrao Karazgikar, a cash carrier, on August 10.
The accused have been identified as Sandeep Biradar, 22; Mangesh Biradar, 28; Sumit Balaji Patil, 19; Rahul Suryavanshi, 20; and Pintu Pandurang Suvarnakar, 30. The police recovered ₹29.24 lakh from their possession.

The police received a tip-off from a source that Patil and Suryavanshi will be in Sangamwadi area on Thursday as they wanted to leave the city. Acting on the information, the police nabbed the accused.

Prasad Akkanouru, deputy commissioner of police said, “Suvarnakar hatched the plan. He worked with the owner of the firm where Karazgikar worked and had knowledge about money transfer and modes of transport. He carried out the robbery with the help of the other accused.”

The accused have been arrested in under Sections 395 and 120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 21:39 IST

