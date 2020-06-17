e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five Covid-19 deaths, 180 new cases

Five Covid-19 deaths, 180 new cases

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram:

Five Covid-19 deaths were reported in Gurugram on Wednesday, taking the total to 51. The district also reported 180 new positive cases on Wednesday, pushing the count of infected persons to 3,862.

The deaths include a 79-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and others in age group of 45-55 years, according to health officials. Gurugram’s death count on May 31 was just three, which means 48 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 17 days.

“Except one male patient, others succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus due to co-morbidity. One patient was brought dead and later tested Covid-19 positive,” Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said.

Of the total count of 3,862 positive persons, 1,861 are active cases while 1,950 have been discharged. In the last five days, the test positivity rate has fluctuated between 49% and 69%.

District health department officials said they were trying to increase the sampling. The government lab, along with private hospitals, collected more than 600 samples on Wednesday.

According to the health bulletin, of the total active cases, 1,288 are under home isolation as they are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. More than 367 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, 107 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 67 are on ventilator support system for breathing.

To tackle the rapid surge in cases, the district administration allocated 1,428 beds for confirmed cases with symptoms, 190 beds in ICU for serious patients and 92 beds with ventilator facilities in 35 hospitals in the city.

Compared to other districts in Haryana, Gurugram has the highest number of cases and fatalities due to Covid-19. Out of the total 8,832 cases in the state, 3,862 are in Gurugram alone. In terms of fatality , the state has recorded 130 deaths, out of which 51 are from Gurugram, 43 from Faridabad and nine from Sonepat.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In