Five Covid-19 deaths, 180 new cases

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:36 IST

Gurugram:

Five Covid-19 deaths were reported in Gurugram on Wednesday, taking the total to 51. The district also reported 180 new positive cases on Wednesday, pushing the count of infected persons to 3,862.

The deaths include a 79-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and others in age group of 45-55 years, according to health officials. Gurugram’s death count on May 31 was just three, which means 48 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 17 days.

“Except one male patient, others succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus due to co-morbidity. One patient was brought dead and later tested Covid-19 positive,” Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said.

Of the total count of 3,862 positive persons, 1,861 are active cases while 1,950 have been discharged. In the last five days, the test positivity rate has fluctuated between 49% and 69%.

District health department officials said they were trying to increase the sampling. The government lab, along with private hospitals, collected more than 600 samples on Wednesday.

According to the health bulletin, of the total active cases, 1,288 are under home isolation as they are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. More than 367 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, 107 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 67 are on ventilator support system for breathing.

To tackle the rapid surge in cases, the district administration allocated 1,428 beds for confirmed cases with symptoms, 190 beds in ICU for serious patients and 92 beds with ventilator facilities in 35 hospitals in the city.

Compared to other districts in Haryana, Gurugram has the highest number of cases and fatalities due to Covid-19. Out of the total 8,832 cases in the state, 3,862 are in Gurugram alone. In terms of fatality , the state has recorded 130 deaths, out of which 51 are from Gurugram, 43 from Faridabad and nine from Sonepat.