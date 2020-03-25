e-paper
Five declared virus-free in Pune, discharged from hospital

cities Updated: Mar 25, 2020 22:58 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
PUNE In addition to the state’s ‘zero patient’ couple discharged in the city on Wednesday morning, three more patients who had tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus caused by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, have also been discharged.

The patients completed their incubation period and their consecutive swab tests returned negative late on Wednesday evening.

These three persons were in the immediate circle of contact of the couple who had visited Dubai and were reported positive on March 9.

The three include the couple’s daughter, the driver who drove them from Mumbai to Pune, and a fellow traveller.

Currently, there are 17 positive cases in the city.

Two are critical, both likely cases of community transmission, as neither have any foreign travel history or have come in contact with a person who had travelled abroad.

Of the 17, three are in private hospitals and 14 are in the Naidu hospital.

Totally 584 samples have been collected in Pune, of which 555 have tested negative for the virus, while the results of 10 are still awaited.

Totally, 1,781 passengers returned to the city from abroad since March 1, of which 699 are under surveillance.

