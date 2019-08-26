Five held for ‘manhandling’ cops in Aliganj area of Lucknow

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 22:14 IST

Five people were arrested for allegedly manhandling a team of cops and obstructing them from discharging their duties in Aliganj on Monday.

“Vaibhav Singh, Prakhar Gupta, Manoj Yadav, Arvind Kumar and Ashok Singh were arrested because they created a ruckus and obstructed police from discharging their duties near Kapurthala crossing on Sunday evening,” said SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani.

According to police, Vaibhav Singh had an argument with Ashok Singh near the crossing. When cops reached the spot, he called three of his aides, after which they obstructed cops from ensuring law and order in the area. The accused also tried to manhandle the team, they added.

An FIR was lodged by Aliganj cops under relevant sections of the IPC on the basis of which the accused were arrested.

“The arrested people were sent to prison in judicial custody and Aliganj police are investigating the matter,” said the SSP.

Aug 26, 2019 22:14 IST