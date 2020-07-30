e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five held in raid on gambling den in Pune

Five held in raid on gambling den in Pune

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: The Social Security Cell of Pune crime branch under Inspector Vaishali Chandgude raided a gambling den in Ramnagar slums, Wanowrie, and arrested five persons under the Public Gambling Act, 1867, on Wednesday. The action comes following Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham’s order regarding strict crackdown on gambling dens in the city. The action was taken by the SSC sleuths under the supervision of additional commissioner (crime) Ashok Morale and DCP (crime) Bachchan Singh. Inspector Chandgude said that acting on a tip-off, the officials raided the den and arrested the accused.

top news
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi hospital; stable, say doctors
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi hospital; stable, say doctors
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
Gujarat IAS officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah is PM Modi’s top aide
Gujarat IAS officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah is PM Modi’s top aide
‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China
‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China
Trump suggests delaying US presidential election amid claims of voting fraud
Trump suggests delaying US presidential election amid claims of voting fraud
Bihar extends lockdown to combat rising cases of Covid-19
Bihar extends lockdown to combat rising cases of Covid-19
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In