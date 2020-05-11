e-paper
Home / Cities / Five, including two women, booked for murder bid on former drug addict in Ludhiana

Five, including two women, booked for murder bid on former drug addict in Ludhiana

As per the victim’s father, his son had decided to give up drugs, but the accused were forcing him to buy the addictives from them and sell in the market

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused assaulted the former drug addict, Naveen Bajaj of Basant Nagar, with sharp-edged weapons and fled away, assuming him dead.
The accused assaulted the former drug addict, Naveen Bajaj of Basant Nagar, with sharp-edged weapons and fled away, assuming him dead.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Five drug peddlers, including two women, have been booked for attempting to a murder a 27-year-old man after he refused to be a part of their heroin supply chain in Satguru Nagar, Doaba, police said on Monday.

The accused assaulted the former drug addict, Naveen Bajaj of Basant Nagar, with sharp-edged weapons and fled away, assuming him dead. Presently, he is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital.

Complainant Rajiv Bajaj said his son Naveen was a drug addict and used to buy addictives from the accused. “Naveen had decided to give up drugs, but the accused were forcing him to buy the material from them and sell it in the market,” the complainant said, adding that they had been nursing a rivalry against the victim. On Sunday night, when Naveen went to a grocery shop, the accused attacked him, the complainant told the police.

ACCUSED ABSCONDING

Investigating officer sub-inspector Paramjit Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code at Doaba police station. Efforts are on to nab the accused identified as Amanjot Singh, Soni, Kali, Shashi and Pooja, all residents of Satguru Nagar.

