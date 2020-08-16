e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five rescued after fire in a Pitampura building

Five rescued after fire in a Pitampura building

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Firefighters rescued five people trapped inside a four-storey building in north Delhi’s Pitampura after a fire was reported in the basement of the building.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said while all occupants of the building were rescued safely, a firefighter suffered cuts to his arm while entering the building.

One elderly woman was rescued from the building’s basement, four others were saved after firefighters accessed the building from an adjoining house, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.

The fire began in an air-conditioner installed inside a an acupuncture clinic located in the basement of the building. The other three storeys are residential.

“We received a call about fire in the air-conditioning of the clinic in the basement at 11.07am. We sent two fire tenders initially,” said Chandraprakash Singh, sub-officer of DFS, who led the operation.

“When we reached there, we found the basement up in flames and smoke having engulfed the upper floors. While two staffers of the clinic managed to escape, we had to enter the basement to rescue an elderly woman,” said Singh.

The blaze spread quickly after a wooden cabin in the basement caught fire, said Singh.

At the same time, the firefighters noticed two women and two girls of a family stranded in the balcony of the top floor. “They couldn’t escape either through the staircase or the terrace due to the dense smoke in the building’s common area. So, we accessed the terrace by climbing the adjacent building,” said the fire officer.

The four women on the top floor were safely rescued in the operation that lasted 90 minutes and required five fire tenders, said the officer, adding that a leading fireman, Surender, suffered cuts to his hand in the operation.

“He has received stitches and is out of danger,” he said.

The police are still investigating the circumstances of the blaze. They were yet to decide on registering a case.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In