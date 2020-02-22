e-paper
Five traders strip and beat suspected mobile thieves

Five traders strip and beat suspected mobile thieves

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:29 IST
Thane

Five traders from APMC market in Kalyan were booked for allegedly beating up two men, suspecting them to be mobile phone thieves. The five brutally beat up the two after forcefully removing their shirt and pant.

The incident took place on Thursday when the two were seen roaming APMC market. The place had seen a spate of mobile phone robberies.

Social worker Mahesh Mirajkar said, “For the past few days, there had been cases mobile thefts. When traders at APMC market found the two roaming around suspiciously, they suspected them to be thieves. One by one all of them gathered and started beating up the duo.”

Later, the traders called up police, who took the two to Rukminibai hospital but didn’t question them or the traders.

Mirajkar approached the police and showed them the video clip where the five are beating up Manish Gosavi, 25, and Siddhu Gujar, 26, residents of Bhiwandi. The video clip shows the attackers asking the two to remove their clothes and started beating up them again.

Senior police inspector of Bazarpeth police station, Yashwant Chavhan, said, “We are yet to take the duo’s statements. We have registered a case against the five traders. We are checking the two men’s background.”

