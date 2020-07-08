e-paper
Five UP residents arrested for lying about purpose of visit in Kullu

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Five Uttar Pradesh residents were booked on Wednesday for entering Kullu district and lying to the authorities about their purpose of visit.

During checking, they were asked about their purpose of visit but were caught lying to the authorities after which they were immediately arrested.

Superintendent of police (SP), Kullu, Gaurav Singh said a case under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act had been registered against them and investigation was being carried out.

As many as 70 tourists who had entered the state in 20 vehicles from other states were sent back from Kullu district’s barriers as their purpose didn’t comply with the state government’s guidelines.

