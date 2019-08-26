Flat registrations in Amrapali societies to begin this week

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:32 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority Monday asked homebuyers of Amrapali Group’s housing projects including Zodiac and Platinum in Sector 119, Eden Park in Sector 50, Silicon City in Sector 76 and Princely Estate in Sector 76 to prepare the required documents to get flat registries executed.

Rajesh Kumar, officer on special duty, Noida authority, and head of the special cell created for execution of flat registrations, held a meeting with a delegation of around 30 homebuyers from all projects. The cell officials and homebuyers discussed all prevailing issues with regard to registrations.

“We have told homebuyers of Amrapali societies that they should prepare all the required documents of which a checklist has been shared on our website. We have verified documents of over 550 flats of Amrapali Sapphire project so far and the process is still underway. We are likely to start registrations this week for Sapphire buyers,” Kumar said.

“We want to check if the registration of flats for project Sapphire proceeds functions smoothly. Once the process of tripartite registrations is done in a smooth manner and without any glitches, we will set up camps in the other remaining projects for buyers to execute registries,” Kumar said.

The authority called this meeting because homebuyers were worried and confused about the documents required for the flat registration. Homebuyers were assured of registries after the Supreme Court on July 23, 2019, directed the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to do the same within a month. However, the flat registration is yet to begin even after the expiry of one-month deadline. The court receiver has sought more time from court for registrations as verification of flats is taking time. Buyers can submit the list of names for registration to the court receiver and they can submit documents with the special cell for verification. Once the verification is done, the registrations will start, officials said.

The documents required for registration are: authorisation letter from the court receiver; allotment letter issued by the builder; bank-certified picture and signature of the allottee; Aadhaar and PAN card of the allottee; affidavit on ₹10 stamp paper; form B as per UP Apartment Act, 2010; two witnesses with three pictures each; three sets of copies of lease deeds signed by the buyer and court receiver; and all three sets should have pictures of the allottee and representative of court receiver; and the required stamp paper from the registrar’s office in Sector 33. Those who have bought flats in resale need not worry about registration.

“The buyers, who bought flats via resale will also require to have these documents. The registration of flats will be done as per rules,” Kumar said.

