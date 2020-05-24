e-paper
Flights to Kangra, Kullu in HP resumes on Monday

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
After a two-month break due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Kangra airport at Gaggal and the Kullu-Manali airport at Bhuntar are ready to resume operations with domestic flights from Monday.

Kangra will see three flights daily from Delhi and Chandigarh and one flight from Delhi to Bhuntar.

The flights to Shimla airport are likely to resume in the first week of June.

Kangra airport director Kamal Kishor Sharma said that Air India will operate two flights while private airliner Spice Jet will operate one.

“The first flight by Spicejet will land in Kangra at 12:20 pm. It will take off from Delhi at 11 am. The second flight by Air India that flies at 11 am from Delhi will land at 12:45 pm in Kangra. It will depart at 4:45 pm and will arrive in Delhi at 6:30 pm,” said Sharma.

One flight by Air India will operate on Dharamshala-Chandigarh route. It will depart at 1:25 pm from Kangra and reach Chandigarh at 2:25pm. The return flight will depart from Chandigarh at 3:05 pm and land in Kangra at 4:05 pm.

Operations at Kangra airport were suspended on March 22, two days before the countrywide lockdown was imposed.

VALID ADDRESS PROOF, PASS MUST

Meanwhile, Kangra district administration has issued few guidelines for flyers coming to the district.

Deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that only persons with a valid address proof of Himachal should book flights coming to Kangra.

“The incoming Himachal residents will have to obtain an entry pass from the deputy commissioner of the district. It has to be produced at the airport after landing. So, plan your travel accordingly,” he said.

People coming from red zones and those having influenza-like symptoms will be placed under institutional quarantine, Prajapati said.

Any other person, who is not resident of Himachal or is a tourist, will not be allowed to enter. They shall be immediately put under institutional quarantine and sent back on their own expenses.

Prajapati said that the airport staff has been directed to maintain social distancing. The premises will be sanitised and there will be arrangements for thermal screening of the passengers.

ONE AIR INDIA FLIGHT TO BHUTAR

Meanwhile, Air India will also operate one flight to Kullu-Manali airport in Kullu district daily. Kullu-Manali airport director Neeraj Kumar Shrivastav said that the flight will depart from Delhi at 7:10 am and arrive at Bhuntar at 8:30 am.

Return flight will take off at 9:10 am and will reach Delhi at 10:30 am.

Before lockdown, Kangra airport used to receive four flights a day while Kullu had one.

