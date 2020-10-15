Flipkart signs MoU wit Jammu & Kashmir administration to for sale of handicraft products

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:58 IST

Flipkart on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Jammu & Kashmir administration to allow the sale of Kashmir’s famed handloom and handicraft products on the e-commerce platform.

The handicraft sector is the mainstay of Jammu & Kashmir’s economy after agriculture and horticulture. According to the handicrafts department, over 500,000 artisans and weavers are associated with the sector. As many as 230,000 of them are registered with the department. Women form a major chunk of this workforce involved in the weaving of shawls, carpets, etc.

Jammu & Kashmir’s economy has faced a double whammy since August 2019 when a lockdown and communications blockade were imposed to check protests against the Centre’s move to divest the region of its special status. As the restrictions were eased, the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy. Restrictions on mobile internet services have also impacted e-commerce in the region.

Also Read: Jammu-Srinagar Highway shut for maintenance till November, J&K Traffic Police prohibits vehicular movement

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said the partnership with Flipkart will enable local artisans, craftsmen, and weavers to reach the global market. “It will also provide an appropriate opportunity for the momentous growth and development of the respective sectors. Benefits to the artisans will percolate directly to them by payments into their accounts.”

Flipkart has created a special web page Samarth for the marketing of the handloom and handicraft products.

Jammu & Kashmir Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation managing director Hashmat Yatoo said the pandemic has hit the traditional system of marketing and sales. “Because of Covid-19, everything related to the traditional system has come to a standstill. To counter that, e-platforms are considered a viable option. That is why the government decided to collaborate with an e-platform to benefit the artisan community,” he said. “With this, their products can be displayed online and can reach millions and millions of customers.”

Also Read: J&K political leaders meeting today

Yatoo, who signed the MOU with Flipkart’s chief corporate affairs officer Rajneesh Kumar, said for the first six months, the e-commerce services will be free of charge for the artisans. “Flipkart will be sending their team. We will be photographing the products and then those will be uploaded on the website.”

Yatoo said the corporation will use its network of showrooms to supply the products. “The main beneficiary of this is the artisan. He or she will get linked with this platform and there will be no middleman. We will be directly picking up products from the artisan and their reach will be huge.”

The products will include rugs, shawls, and carpets.

Kumar said they are excited to join hands with the corporation to bring the local heritage of Jammu & Kashmir on their platform. “This MoU will enable thousands of artisans to reap the benefits of e-commerce and scale up their business.”