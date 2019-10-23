e-paper
Flood warning issued for Krishna basin

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:21 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE:Considering heavy downpour in the Krishna river basin catchment area, a special flood advisory has been issued by the central water commission for rivers flowing to western parts of the region and taking precautionary measures.

According to the special advisory issued by the central water commission, due to low pressure area in East Central Arabian Sea and another trough of low pressure in South West Bay of Bengal, trough from these systems are extending into Maharashtra, causing widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Krishna and its tributaries for the past 3-4 days. There is forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in catchment areas of river Krishna and its tributaries for another 72 hours in the interior Karnataka and South Central Maharashtra. Due to the rainfall, water level in rivers Krishna at Arjunwad in Sangli district, Kurundwad (Krishna river) and Panchganga at Terwad (Kolhapur district) have risen and almost touched peak marks.

The advisory mentioned Krishna catchment and adjoining areas in Kolhapur and Sangli districts (specifically Kurundwad ) with yellow mark under “Above Normal Flood Situations” category on October 22.

On October 22, the water level of Panchganga river was recorded 532.92 m, and its flood mark is 541.2 m.

Daulat Desai, district collector, Kolhapur said, “We have taken all necessary precautions and kept our team on alert mode. We are prepared to shift residents from low-lying areas in the district to safe locations.”

Desai said poll counting centres have been shifted to permanent shades considering the heavy rainfall forecast.

The advisory states that water level in river Doodhganga at Sadalga in Belagavi district of Karnataka, river Ghataprabha at Gokak and Mudhol in Belagavi and Bagalkote district respectively of Karnataka have also started rising. River Ghataprabha at Mudhol is flowing at flood mark and at Gokak, the river is flowing in severe flood situation. River Benehalla at Navalgund in Dharwad district is also flowing in severe flood situation and is close to extreme flood situation.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Pune and Ahmednagar for Wednesday and Thursday.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:21 IST

