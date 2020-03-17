e-paper
Home / Cities / Flu patient who fled country threatens doctor for sounding alarm

Flu patient who fled country threatens doctor for sounding alarm

As per reports, she had refused to get tested for coronavirus even after being advised by three private health facilities in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana.

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A day after a 35-year-old woman having flu fled to the Philippines, a city-based doctor has claimed that she threatened him for sounding an alarm about her symptoms to the health authorities.

The woman had sent the police and health authorities into a tizzy after she went off the grid before managing to reach Delhi and taking a flight to the Philippines on Monday.

As per reports, she had refused to get tested for coronavirus even after being advised by three private health facilities in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana.

Dr G S Grewal, who had raised an alarm about the woman showing coronavirus-like symptoms, said he received a call from the woman around noon. “She hurled abuses and threatened me of dire consequences. She said the health department and cops were after her because of me and claimed she didn’t have coronaviurs. When I asked her why she did not get her tests done, she started abusing again,” the doctor said, adding, “I don’t know her current status, but she did have all symptoms of Covid-19. She should be quarantined.”

Grewal has lodged a complaint with the director general of police.

